Official Trailer for 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' Starring Lily McInerny

A reminder: don't ever get in a car with anyone you don't know. Momentum Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Palm Trees and Power Lines, which originally premiered at last year's 2022 Sundance Film Festival over a year ago. The film is finally arriving on VOD (and a select few theaters) in the US starting in early March. A disconnected teen girl named Lea living in Southern California enters a relationship with a man twice her age. She sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem. It's yet another story about a young woman thinking she has control over herself, only to end up drifting into dangerous territory when she falls for a much older guy who isn't actually as nice as he seems. Newcomer Lily McInerny stars as Lea, along with a smaller indie cast including Jonathan Tucker, Gretchen Mol, and Armani Jackson. I saw this at Sundance and I was not a fan at all, just too drawn out and obvious where it's going. But it did get some positive reviews out of the festivals. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Dack's Palm Trees and Power Lines, from YouTube:

A gripping and disturbing teenage drama which examines the borders between closeness and emotional manipulation, with a stunning performance from newcomer Lily McInerny in the lead role. 17-year old Lea has had enough of her friends, her man-mad mother and the banality of life. When she meets Tom – charming, good-looking, twice her age – she doesn't stop to ask whether his motives are as selfless and romantic as they seem. Yet, the further she distances herself from her peers and her family and the nearer she grows to this charismatic man, the clearer it becomes that she is swimming in dangerous waters. Palm Trees and Power Lines is directed by the first-time filmmaker Jamie Dack, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films. The screenplay is by Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, from a story by Jamie Dack. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last year. Momentum Pics will release Dack's Palm Trees and Power Lines in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 3rd, 2023 coming up.