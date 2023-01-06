Official Trailer for Pandemic Horror Film 'Sick' - A Hit at the Festivals

"The only neighbor is miles away." Peacock has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror titled Sick, the latest from director John Hyams. This is skipping theaters and dropping onto the Peacock streaming service, which is a bit strange for a horror film that was a big hit at film festivals last fall. It premiered at TIFF and screened at Fantastic Fest, Philadelphia, Chicago, & Oldenburg. It's also co-written by the creator of the Scream movies. Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone - or so they think. Is this another Barbarian or something else entirely? Sick stars Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca, and Jane Adams. This looks terrifying and freaky, but the masked killer doesn't seem that original or interesting? Though it's hard to tell what the big twist will be.

Here's the official trailer (+ very red poster) for John Hyams' Sick, direct from Peacock's YouTube:

As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. Sick is directed by American filmmaker John Hyams, director of the films One Dog Day, Universal Soldier: Regeneration, Dragon Eyes, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, All Square, and Alone previously; plus some shorts, docs, and TV work. The screenplay is written by Kevin Williamson (acclaimed writer of the Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and also Fantastic Fest last year. Universal will debut Hyams' Sick streaming on Peacock starting January 13th, 2023 coming soon. Scary?