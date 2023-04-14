Official Trailer for Pete Davidson's Comedy Series 'Bupkis' on Peacock

"You run around like a kid, and you're not a kid anymore." Peacock has revealed an official trailer for Pete Davidson's new comedy series called Bupkis, arriving for streaming at the beginning of May. The show is described as a "heightened fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's life." Apparently it's an action comedy, mixing grounded storytelling with Davidson's usual absurdity, directed by the filmmaker who also made the films Big Time Adolescence and I Want You Back. The series has been compared to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, featuring Pete's real-life persona with unapologetically R-rated storytelling – he ain't holding back. In addition to Pete Davidson, the cast includes Edie Falco as Davidson's mom, and Joe Pesci as Davidson's grandfather. Guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders. This is just a comedy TV series, but this trailer plays like a feature film. Looks like could be hilarious, and brutally honest, a great combination for a show.

Here's the first official trailer for Peacock's series Bupkis, direct from Peacock's YouTube:

Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The new streaming series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. Bupkis is a series created by Pete Davidson with his longtime friend and collaborator Dave Sirus (of Archie Black: The Worst, "Saturday Night Live"). It's showrun by Judah Miller. Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence, I Want You Back, Pete Davidson comedy specials) will direct and co-executive produce the series. Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller, as well as Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video, which is producing with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Peacock will debut Davidson's Bupkis series streaming on Peacock starting May 4th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch? Does this look funny?