Official Trailer for 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' Biopic Documentary

"The world tells you how to be… But how do you become who you really are?" ABC News Studios + Hulu have revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It'll be available on Hulu to watch in April. The doc is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a hyper-sexualized young girl (starting at age 12 in the film Pretty Baby) to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. Produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios. The film marks the debut project from BedBy8, the newly formed production company created by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco. This looks like a fascinating double feature with The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, about how our beauty-obsessed culture really is super toxic and damaging.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lana Wilson's doc Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, from YouTube:

The film follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields. Shields' professional career began at only 11 months old, working as a child model before starring in Louis Malle's controversial film "Pretty Baby" at the age of 12. She became the face of the eighties with Calvin Klein jeans ads, landing roles in "The Blue Lagoon" and "Endless Love," navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that always wanted to commodify her. After defying stereotypes by going to college, Shields re-enters the entertainment industry as an adult, but it isn't until she begins to trust herself and her instincts that she's able to find her identity and voice. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is directed by award-winning American doc filmmaker Lana Wilson, director of the doc films After Tiller, The Departure, and Miss Americana previously, plus a few other series. Produced by Christine O'Malley and Jack Turner. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Hulu will debut Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields streaming on Hulu starting April 3rd, 2023 this spring.