Official Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'Clock' Starring Dianna Agron

"I might be a tough case…" "You're not a case to me, Ella… you're a human being. And the best kind, too." "What kind is that…?" Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a psychological thriller titled Clock, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker / actress / writer Alexis Jacknow. This will be dropping on Hulu directly at the end of April after first premiering at the 2023 Overlook Film Festival. The film will follow a woman's desperate attempt to fix her broken biological clock. Dianna Agron stars as Ella, with Jay Ali as her husband and Saul Rubinek as her father. Melora Hardin features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella's treatment. This looks scary af! It seems like A Cure for Wellness but for pregnancy, with some crazy creepy horror shots in the second half of this trailer (ghosts, spiders, screaming faces, etc). Tread carefully.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexis Jacknow's Clock, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow (Again), Clock is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Clock is both written & directed by American actress / writer / filmmaker Alexis Jacknow, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts and some TV work, including the upcoming "The Villager" series. Produced by Leal Naim. This just premiered at the 2023 Overlook Film Festival this month. Hulu will debut Jacknow's Clock streaming on Hulu starting April 28th, 2023 this spring. Want to watch?