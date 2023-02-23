Official Trailer for 'Rare Objects' Adaptation Directed by Katie Holmes

"The skill I most require in this job - is being able to tell a story." IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for Rare Objects, the latest film directed by actress Katie Holmes (she also directed the pandemic film Alone Together out last year). This will be available to watch on VOD starting in April. An adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel, Rare Objects is a story about friendship that centers around a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing. Starring Julia Mayorga, Derek Luke, Alan Cumming, David Alexander Flinn, and Katie Holmes (who's also currently in Anna Ziegler's new play The Wanderers). This hasn't played at any film festivals, which is a bad sign, because it looks rather tedious despite the good intentions behind telling this story of friends. Is it uplifting or depressing? Hard to tell. Worth a look if you're interested to see it anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Katie Holmes' Rare Objects:

