Official Trailer for 'Reggie' Doc About Baseball Star Reggie Jackson

"I wasn't liked because I'm the truth - and the truth is painful." Amazon has revealed an official trailer for a sports documentary titled Reggie, a profile of the iconic baseball superstar Reggie Jackson. This will be streaming on Prime Video at the end of March to watch. It follows the story of baseball megastar Reggie as he contemplates his legacy as one of the first iconic black athletes, a pioneer in the fight for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. From director Alex Stapleton, Reggie is an intimate and revealing documentary that examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson. Reggie is the definitive, firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball's most influential superstars. Featuring footage with Derek Jeter, Bill Russell, Julius Erving, Hank Aaron, Pete Rose, and many more. I appreciate his thought about expressing his frustrations: "I was angry… because I've constantly fought an uphill battle." This makes sense. I'm more intrigued to hear what he has to say in today's interviews and how he reflects on both the past and present. This looks like it's worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Stapleton's doc Reggie, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Reggie is the definitive, firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved NY icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. Over the course of his life & barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America: Starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning. Now, against the backdrop of today's increasingly divided world, he talks with fellow legends Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations. Reggie is directed by American doc filmmaker Alex Stapleton, of the doc Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel previously, plus the series "TakePart Live" and other doc projects. Produced by Chris Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, and Alexandria Stapleton. Amazon will debut Reggie streaming on Prime Video starting March 24th, 2023. Interested?