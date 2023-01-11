Official Trailer for Revenge Thriller 'A Lot of Nothing' from Mo McRae

"What are we gonna do?!" RLJE has revealed a trailer for a thriller titled A Lot of Nothing, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Mo McRae. Arriving in theaters and on VOD to watch in February. James and Vanessa are ostensibly the perfect married couple – beautiful, successful, and smart. Their lives spiral out of control when they decide to seek justice against a neighbor they saw commit a crime on the evening news. Starring Y'lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Justin Hartley, Shamier Anderson, and Lex Scott Davis. "A Lot of Nothing acts as a funhouse mirror to reflect the best and worst of humanity - and how our experiences of race, class, family, fear, love, and happiness drive our choices today. Mo McRae dazzles in his feature directorial debut, with a keen visual eye and a fresh, compelling voice." Reminds me of Nate Parker's film American Skin, a very similar plot, but no one saw that. This looks pretty good, I'm intrigued to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mo McRae's A Lot of Nothing, direct from YouTube:

James and Vanessa (Y'lan Noel and Cleopatra Coleman) seem to be the perfect couple - happily married, successful, and comfortable. One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their own neighbor was involved. In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they decide to seek justice against a neighbor. A Lot of Nothing is directed by American actor / filmmaker Mo McRae, making his feature directorial debut with this film after numerous other short films previously. Produced by Inny Clemons, Zak Kristofek, Mo McRae, and Jason Tamasco. It's executive produced by Kim Hodgert, Nina Soriano, and David Oyelowo. RLJE Films will debut A Lot of Nothing in select US theaters + on VOD starting on February 3rd, 2023 coming soon.