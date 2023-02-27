Official Trailer for Rock Star Docu-Drama 'I'm an Electric Lampshade'

"Age is not the limitation that you think it is." Holy Moly Productions has revealed an official trailer for an indie documentary-narrative film hybrid creation called I'm an Electric Lampshade, made by an artist named John Clayton Doyle. Gravitas will finally give the film a VOD / digital release in March this year after first premiering in 2021 at Cinequest. It's a docu-fiction film based on the true story of Doug McCorkle - a buttoned-up, mild-mannered career man. John and his crew follow Doug as he retires from a successful job in corporate accounting and incredibly goes on to become one of the most daring and unlikely performers of the 21st Century. Regina McCorkle, Cesar Valentino, Isra Jeron Ysmael, and Darnell Bernard also star in this joyous, heart-warming, and offbeat docu-narrative adventure "that'll have you cheering from the sofa." This looks like weird and wild, but I can't even tell how much of it is real - did he actually become a rock star? Or was it just for one concert? I guess we'll have to watch to find out the whole story! Take a look.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for John Clayton Doyle's I'm an Electric Lampshade, from YouTube:

This unique, mind-bending musical odyssey documentary-narrative hybrid film stars Doug McCorkle, a buttoned-up, mild-mannered corporate accountant. After retiring at age 60, Doug puts his marriage, life savings, and reputation on the line to chase his wildest dream. Shot in the United States, Mexico & the Philippines, I'm an Electric Lampshade has been compared to Sean Baker's Tangerine - with much of the cast, including Doug, portraying versions of themselves, bringing an authenticity to the film that would've been difficult to fake. I'm an Electric Lampshade is both written and directed by artist / filmmaker John Clayton Doyle, making his directorial debut with this project after working as a movement / experimental artist previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival a few years ago. Gravitas will finally release I'm an Electric Lampshade direct-to-VOD starting on March 28th, 2023. Who's interested?