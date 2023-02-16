Official Trailer for Sacrifice Horror Film 'This Land' with Natalie Whittle

"Every four years, a blood offering was made… They traded blood for gold, and death for life." Stay away from these folks! Terror Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled This Land, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Richard Greenwood Jr. after tons of other short films before this. It will be debuting on VOD in March if any horror fans are curious about this. A cabin-in-the-woods horror with a few different twists. Two families from opposite ends of the political spectrum turn on each other after a cabin rental mix-up, but must work together to survive after a sinister group emerges with an ancient destructive pact. The indie horror film stars Natalie Whittle, Adam Burch, John J Pistone, Mindy Montavon, Jerod Powers, Taylor Joree Scorse, and Garret Camilleri. This certainly looks like something meant for a VOD debut, that's for sure. Seems best watched with drinks & a group of friends.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Greenwood Jr.'s This Land, direct from YouTube:

Ava (Natalie Whittle from "Orbital Redux" and "Part Timers"), a traumatized mother agrees to a rustic getaway on the 4th of July with her husband and son in hopes of putting back the pieces of their lives. It is the tough one-year anniversary of a violent home invasion that cost her unborn baby's life. However, after arriving at the cabin rental they learn they are double booked with a family with very different political beliefs. Tensions boil over the weekend as the two families confront grief, race, and the divide within the country. They soon realize something else is trying to drive them apart… A band of sinister elites targeting them for an ancient ritual. This Land is directed by American indie filmmaker Richard Greenwood Jr., making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Collin Watts and Leon Langford. This hasn't premirered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Terror Films will debut This Land direct-to-VOD starting on March 10th, 2023 coming soon. Interested?