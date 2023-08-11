Official Trailer for Scary Horror 'Elevator Game' - Coming to Shudder

"The entire game is real!" "When we played the game, we broke a rule." And now you're screwed! Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for a horror movie called Elevator Game, based on the eponymous online phenomenon. Who's in the mood for a very scary horror about elevators demons? The film will be streaming on Shudder on September 15th. This supernatural horror film is about a ritual conducted in an elevator, in which players attempt to travel to another dimension using a set of rules that can be found online. To play, you must ride the elevator in a specific sequence, invoking a supernatural creature called "The 5th Floor Woman". But they break a rule - so she starts coming after them. This stars Gino Anania, Verity Marks, Alec Carlos, Madison MacIsaac, Liam Stewart-Kanigan, Nazariy Demkowicz, and Megan Best. This actually does look like it will have some seriously scary moments. That freaky elevator lady, no thanks.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rebekah McKendry's Elevator Game, direct from YouTube:

Based on the online phenomenon of the same name, Elevator Game follows socially awkward teenager Ryan, who ingratiates himself into a group of recent high school graduates that run an online web series debunking urban legends. But Ryan has a secret: His sister disappeared months earlier, and believes they – and a dangerous online challenge called 'The Elevator Game' – were responsible. To play, you must ride the elevator in a specific sequence, invoking a supernatural creature called 'The 5th Floor Woman'. In an attempt to gain more information as to the whereabouts of his sister, Ryan persuades the group to play the game once more, and risk unleashing the most fearsome consequences imaginable. Elevator Game is directed by genre writer / filmmaker Rebekah McKendry, of the films All the Creatures Were Stirring, Psycho Granny, and Glorious, plus many other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Travis Seppala (Captive). Produced by Ed Elbert, Stefan Brunner, James Norrie. It first opened in the Philippines in July. Shudder will debut Elevator Game streaming starting on September 15th, 2023. Want to watch?