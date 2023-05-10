Official Trailer for Schwarzenegger Docu Series 'Arnold' from Netflix

"The only thing that no one can take from you - is your mind." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a doc series titled Arnold, a profile of uber-famous Austrian bodybuilder / actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Premiering on Netflix in early June. This follows the life of Arnold, from his days of lifting weights to his successes in Hollywood, his time serving as governor of California, and both the joys and volatility of his family life. The three-part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & many stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time in politics and beyond. The poster hints that it covers three-parts of his life, hopefully not shying away from his problematic decisions. But after all this time, how can anyone hate Arnold? He's still dope af.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lesley Chilcott's doc Arnold, direct from YouTube:

This 3-part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the Netflix doc series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona. Arnold is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Lesley Chilcott, director of the doc films A Small Section of the World, Codegirl, and Watson previously, plus the "Helter Skelter: An American Myth" series. It's produced by Allen Hughes and Peter Nelson. Netflix will debut the Arnold doc streaming on Netflix starting June 7th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested?