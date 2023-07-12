Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Film 'Aporia' with Judy Greer & Edi Gathegi

"We have this power, why shouldn't we use it?" "It's too risky." Well Go USA has revealed an official trailer for Aporia, an indie sci-fi thriller from filmmaker Jared Moshe. It's premiering soon at the 2023 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, which is why this trailer is dropping now. Opening in August to watch just after. Since losing her husband, Sophie has struggled to manage her grief, her job, and parenting her devastated daughter, but when a former physicist reveals a secret time-bending machine, Sophie will be faced with an impossible choice. He offers her a chance to restore her previous life, but of course, this kind of attempt to change history always comes with other dangerous consequences. Judy Greer stars with Payman Maadi, plus Edi Gathegi, Faithe Herman, Whitney Morgan Cox, and Rachel Paulson. It all seems familiar, rehashing the same "you can't change the past" story in so many other time machine movies. I dig all the math equations hidden in this, including on one of Gathegi's shirts. This is a good trailer - got my attention.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jared Moshe's Aporia, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

APORIA: 1) An expression of real or pretended doubt or uncertainty. 2) A logical impasse or contradiction. Since losing her husband Mal (Edi Gathegi) in an awful drunk-driving incident, Sophie (Judy Greer) has struggled to manage crippling grief, a full-time job, and the demands of parenting her devastated teenage daughter (Faithe Herman). When her husband's best friend Jabir (Payman Maadi), a former physicist, reveals that he has been building a time-bending machine that could restore her former life, Sophie will be faced with an impossible choice—and unforeseeable consequences. Aporia is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Jared Moshe, director of the films Dead Man's Burden and The Ballad of Lefty Brown previously. It's produced by Neda Armian and T. Justin Ross. Developed by Bad Robot. The film is premiering soon at the 2023 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal. Well Go USA will release Moshe's Aporia in select US theaters starting August 11th, 2023 this summer. For info, visit the film's official site.