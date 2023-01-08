Official Trailer for 'Seriously Red' About a Dolly Parton Impersonator

"This is where I belong. This is what I'm supposed to be doing!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a comedy titled Seriously Red, from director Gracie Otto. The film is written by and stars Krew Boylan as Red, whose dream is to be the world's greatest Dolly Parton impersonator. After she loses her job, she decides to jump into the impersonation world and see if she can make it work. She befriends an amorous Elvis impersonator, played by Rose Byrne, and takes to the stage - only to end up learning true happiness comes when you're being the best version of yourself. The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale (Wilson), Daniel Webber (Kenny), Celeste Barber (Teeth), and Thomas Campell (Francis). This looks like it'll be entertaining and upbeat, not too cheesy, with some kooky humor & good heart that gives it a nice boost.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gracie Otto's Seriously Red, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Red (Krew Boylan) lost her job as a real estate agent, but there's something no one can take away: her dream of becoming the world's greatest Dolly Parton impersonator! After her act attracts the attentions of an amorous Elvis impersonator (Rose Byrne) and a powerful booking agent (Bobby Cannavale), Red is catapulted into the top tier of copycat acts, becoming the onstage and romantic partner of the top Kenny Rogers impersonator. But when Red's life as an imitator starts to feel false, she discovers true happiness comes when you're being the best version of yourself. Seriously Red is directed by Australian filmmaker Gracie Otto, making her first narrative feature after a few docs including The Last Impresario and Under the Volcano previously, plus many shorts and some TV episodes. The screenplay is written by Krew Boylan. Produced by Sonia Borella, Robyn Kershaw, Jessica Carrera, and Timothy White. Lionsgate will debut Otto's Seriously Red in select US theaters + on Premium VOD starting February 10th, 2023 this winter season.