Official Trailer for 'Sharksploitation' Doc About the Shark Movie Craze

"Suddenly society developed this massive fear of sharks!" Now available to watch - Shudder has debuted their official trailer for a documentary film titled Sharksploitation, a geeky cinematic examination of the Hollywood obsession with shark movies. Of course, it all began with Jaws, but that's only the start. The last decade has seen a ton of shark movies being made & released. In 2023 alone, we have: Meg 2: The Trench, Big Shark, The Black Demon, and Ninja vs Shark. The documentary explores the subgenre of shark horror films and humanity’s continued interest in the wild cinematic legacy of sharks. Featuring interviews with Roger Corman, Joe Dante, Carl Gottlieb, Johannes Roberts, Mario Van Pebbles, and many others. Are you getting tired of shark movies? Are they still as good as they have been before, or are they getting worse? Do all these evil sharks make you afraid of swimming in the sea? Always so much to discuss with shark movies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Scarlata's doc Sharksploitation, direct from YouTube:

In the wake of blockbuster classic Jaws, a new subgenre was born. This new documentary explores the weird, wild cinematic legacy of sharks on film and the world's undying fascination. The documentary film features multiple interviews including of Roger Corman, producer of Sharktopus and Dinoshark; Joe Dante, who directed Corman’s Piranha; Carl Gottlieb, writer of Jaws 1, 2 & 3; Johannes Roberts, director of 47 Meters Down, and Mario Van Pebbles, who starred in Jaws the Revenge, along with the marine and environmental conservation advocate Wendy Benchley, who was married to the author Peter Benchley of the Jaws book. Sharksploitation is a doc film directed by producer / filmmaker Stephen Scarlata, making his feature directorial debut after also producing Jodorowsky's Dune and Beyond the Gates previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder will debut the Sharksploitation doc streaming on Shudder starting on July 21st, 2023 this summer. Watch it now on Shudder. Look good?