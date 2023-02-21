Meet Finland's New Action Hero - Official Trailer for 'Sisu' Action Movie

"You'll see what happens when you take everything from him." Lionsgate has revealed an official US trailer for the most awesome Finnish action movie Sisu, arriving in US theaters this April. Finally!! I saw this at the Sitges Film Festival last fall and it RULES. When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot home, Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer battle him. Jorma Tommila stars as Aatami Korpi, who takes on an entire Nazi battalion by himself. Sisu is a Finnish concept described as "stoic determination, tenacity of purpose, grit, bravery" - and this movie embodies that perfectly. The cast also includes Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, & Onni Tommila. I raved in my review: "This guy is now an action cinema icon, all hail Jorma Tommila!! Even if it is an obvious homage to Mad Max, Tommila's mostly dialogue-free performance is the epitome of awesome." It has 100% on RT. Yes this is one you just HAVE to go see on the big screen. Can't wait for it to hit theaters! Bring on this action legend.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jalmari Helander's Sisu, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. Sisu is both written and directed by Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander, director of the films Rare Exports, Big Game, and the series "Wingman" previously. It's produced by Petri Jokiranta. This initially premiered at TIFF 2022 last year, and it also played at the Sitges Film Festival (read our review). Lionsgate is presenting, in association with Stage 6 Films, a Subzero Film Ent. production, in association with Good Chaos. Helander's Sisu arrives in US theaters starting April 28th, 2023 this spring.