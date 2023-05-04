Official Trailer for 'Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)' Doc

"They were always off the wall, always doing the unexpected." Utopia has finally revealed an official trailer for a hidden gem documentary film titled Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), which will be out in select theaters to watch this summer. This one is directed by the renowned photographer Anton Corbijn, telling the story of a creative company in England that is known for making some of the greatest album cover art in music history. The creative geniuses behind album art for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Paul McCartney. Conjurers of impossible visuals, Hipgnosis were at the white-hot center of the maddest, funniest and most creative era in the history of popular music. Squaring the Circle recently played at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, after premiering quietly at Telluride last fall. Explore the history of music's most iconic album covers when the doc film arrives in theaters next month. If you've wondered what the real story is behind that iconic Pink Floyd Prism album cover - this fascinating film tells all. Press play.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anton Corbijn's doc Squaring the Circle, direct from YouTube:

“Celebrated photographer, creative director and filmmaker Anton Corbijn's first feature documentary Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) tells the story of Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey "Po" Powell, the creative geniuses behind the iconic album art design studio, Hipgnosis, responsible for some of the most recognizable album covers of all time. They formed Hipgnosis in Cambridge during the ferment of the sixties and became rock royalty during the boom time of the seventies. They conjured into existence sights that no one had previously thought possible, produced visuals which popularized music that had previously been considered fringe, and were at the white-hot center of the maddest, funniest and most creative era in the history of popular music. During this period, record companies didn’t dictate to acts like Peter Gabriel, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Paul McCartney what their LP covers should look like – Storm & Po did. They made money; they lost money. They did great things; they did silly things. They fell out bitterly; they made up. They never played a note, but they changed music. It's the story of Hipgnosis.

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) is directed by the renowned Dutch photographer / filmmaker Anton Corbijn, director of the documentaries U2: The Joshua Tree Tour and Spirits in the Forest and films Control, The American, and A Most Wanted Man previously, plus tons of music videos and short films previously. Produced by Trish D Chetty, Ged Doherty, and Colin Firth. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival last year, and also played at Sundance 2023 this January. Utopia will debut Corbijn's Squaring the Circle doc in select US theaters (starting at NY's Film Forum) starting June 7th, 2023 this summer, with a nationwide expansion to more theaters later in June. Who's interested in enjoying this one?