Official Trailer for 'Stan Lee' Disney+ Doc About the Comic Book Icon

"What I tried to do was, write the kind of stories I would want to read." Disney has debuted the official trailer for the Stan Lee documentary titled, well, Stan Lee. Everyone already knows and loves comic book mastermind Stan Lee. His legacy still lives on and he still makes appearances all over the comic book world, popping up digitally in Into the Spider-Verse. This doc was made to celebrate his 100th birthday, which would've been on December 28th, 2022. It's also premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this week before arriving for streaming on Disney+. There's a 2010 movie about Stan Lee, called With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story, which is available to watch for free on Crackle. When the Marvel Comics visionary passed away in 2018, he left behind a storied legacy and some of the most iconic characters of popular culture. He also left behind a trove of personal footage & recorded recollections of his career that were never seen by the public. Until now. It looks like a wholesome and uplifting profile of this beloved icon of storytelling & superheroes.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Disney's documentary Stan Lee, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first teaser trailer for Disney's Stan Lee doc right here, for the first look again.

Director David Gelb weaves this footage together to tell the story of Lee’s life, both successes and pitfalls alike. Voice recordings are accompanied by archived interview clips, newsreels, and even clay models that immerse fans in his incredible yet complicated mind. Some of the writer’s closest colleagues, like Flo Steinberg, also provide their voices to this engaging film, which offers an intimate look at arguably the most influential comic publisher of all time. The doc Stan Lee is directed by acclaimed American producer / filmmaker David Gelb, director of the doc films Jiro Dreams of Sushi, A Faster Horse, and Wolfgang previously, plus the Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return behind-the-scenes offering, along with work on the "Chef's Table" series and many other short films and music videos. Produced by David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman. Developed by Supper Club and Marvel Studios. Stan Lee would've celebrated his 100th birthday last December; he passed away in late 2018 at the age of 95. Disney will debut the Stan Lee doc streaming on Disney+ starting June 16th, 2023 this summer season. Look good? Planning on watching?