Official Trailer for Stop-Motion Animated 'The Inventor' About Da Vinci

"Why can't you just be satisfied with painting pretty things?" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the first official trailer for a stop-motion animation creation called The Inventor, co-directed by Jim Capobianco & Pierre-Luc Granjon. This just premiered at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival, and reviews say it invokes the "Rankin/Bass animation that came before." The insatiably curious, headstrong inventor / artist Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy to join the French court where he can freely experiment, invent flying contraptions & incredible machines, and study the human body. Joined on his adventure by Princess Marguerite, Leonardo attempts to uncover the answer to the ultimate question: "What is the meaning of life?" Starring the voices of Stephen Fry as Da Vinci, Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard, Gauthier Battoue, and Matt Berry. The stop-motion adventure looks like a whimsical, mainly-for-kids story about imagination and the freedom to think. It's a passion project, utilizing 2D animation & stop-motion to tell this delightfully uplifting story.

Here's the official US trailer for Jim Capobianco & Pierre-Luc Granjon's The Inventor, from YouTube:

The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy and Pope Leon X to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines and studying the human body. Embark on a journey with the greatest genius of all time inspired by the life and times of Leonardo da Vinci. The Inventor is directed by animation filmmakers Jim Capobianco (directing his first feature; a story artist for Pixar from A Bug's Life through Finding Dory; Oscar-nominated writer of the story for Ratatouille) & Pierre-Luc Granjon (director of Leon in Wintertime, Poppety in the Fall, and many other shorts; animation director on The Tower). The screenplay is by Jim Capobianco, inspired by his own short Leonardo from 2009. It's produced by Jim Capobianco, Martin Metz, Adrian Politowski, Robert Rippberger, Ilan Urroz. This recently premiered at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival last month. Blue Fox will debut The Inventor in theaters nationwide starting August 25th, 2023 at the end of the summer. Curious?