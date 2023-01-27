Official Trailer for Streaming Crime Thriller Series 'Helsinki Syndrome'

"We will find the truth; we will find the culprits." Topic has revealed an official US trailer for a streaming series from Finland titled Helsinki Syndrome, a riff on the classic "Stockholm Syndrome" term. The story involves a crime from the past being connected to a current hostage situation in Finland. Entrepreneur Elias Karo takes four journalists hostage in order to reveal that 30 years ago, a bank manager and a district court judge took his family's possessions with the government's blessing and caused a still ongoing family tragedy. Elias, a working class family man is deeply haunted by the economic strife his family endured in the 90s. To settle a decades-long vendetta, he holds 4 journalists hostage to expose bank and government corruption while concealing an ulterior motive. The series stars Kseniya Peter Franzén, Oona Airola, and Taneli Mäkelä. This definitely looks like a made-for-TV series, but it has an intriguing premise and I'm curious to see how ends with this guy and his demands. If you're interested in corruption, this looks like a must watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster art) for Topic's series Helsinki Syndrome, direct from YouTube:

From the producers of Finnish TV series "Bordertown," this eight-episode drama thriller tells the story of entrepreneur and family man Elias Karo, who takes four journalists hostage to get them to reveal a government coverup that destroyed his family and countless others 30 years ago. In the 90s, a bank manager and a district court judge took his family's possessions with the Finnish government's blessing and caused a financially triggered tragedy that still continues today for hundreds of families who find themselves ineligible for any COVID assistance, bankrupting their businesses. Elias hopes that by holding the journalists captive, he can expose the corruption and conspiracy to keep Finland's working poor from getting ahead. Helsinki Syndrome is a series directed by Juuso Syrjä (Bordertown), Marko Mäkilaakso (Abominable Snowman), Lenka Hellstedt (Me and Morrison). Written by Tuomas Hakola, Olli Koivula, Miikko Oikkonen, Olli Suitiala. Produced by Tarja Ahava. Executive produced by Matti Halonen, Johannes Lassila, Miikko Oikkonen. Topic debuts Helsinki Syndrome streaming in the US on February 16th, 2023.