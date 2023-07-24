Official Trailer for 'Stronghold' Indie Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller

"Had a dream last night…" "Dreams don't always make sense." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for Stronghold, an indie post-apocalyptic thriller made by Brazilian filmmaker Julia Camara. This will be available to watch on VOD in August - doesn't look like good enough for theaters anyway. Stronghold is a dystopian tale of resilience in which a young survivalist and her mother live completely isolated in the woods. When a distressed stranger appears, their lives are disrupted and their future threatened. The film stars Bianca A. Santos and Jaqueline Fleming as the familial pair in peril, and Oliver Rayón as the stranger who shows up, plus Keith Allen West and Narineh Tahmasebian. The film premiered at the Pan African Film Festival in LA this year. The dialogue is rough, the plot is derivative - you've been warned.

In this dystopian tale, a young survivalist (Bianca A. Santos) and her mother lead an isolated life in the depths of the woods, demonstrating incredible resilience. However, their tranquil existence soon takes a dramatic turn when a distressed stranger suddenly emerges, shattering their solitude and putting their future in jeopardy. Stronghold is both written and directed by Brazilian filmmaker Julia Camara, making her second feature after directing the film In Transit previously, plus many other short films. It's produced by Julia Camara, Jaqueline Fleming, Bianca A. Santos, and Oliver Rayon. The film initially premiered at the 2023 Pan African Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Camara's Stronghold diect-to-VOD in the US starting on August 1st, 2023 soon this summer. Is anyone interested in watching this one?