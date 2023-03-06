Official Trailer for Super Low Budget Sci-Fi Multiverse Film 'Interface'

"I think there may be a way to bring Michelle back…" Gravitas Venture has revealed the official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Interface, a very low budget creation from filmmaker Kemo Diatta (who goes by just "Kema" in this trailer). He is making his feature directorial debut, and co-wrote the script and also produced. This looks like one of the only other indie Multiverse creations aside from EEAAO, but it doesn't look it's any good at all. After tragically losing their father, two sisters try to save their estranged mother by tracking down an Interface machine across the multiverse that will allow them to go into her mind and bring her back from a coma. The indie stars Samm Wiechec, Makenna Perkal, Havon Baraka, Michael Sigler, Robyne Richards, Joshua Weyers, Andrew Vela, Daniel Fitzgerald, and Katie Kay. I'm all for clever sci-fi, but this looks like a student film that has ripped off so many other films it's not even funny.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kemo Diatta's Interface, direct from ComingSoon's YouTube:

Two sisters (Samm Wiechec and Makenna Perkal) who tragically lose their father now attempt to bring their estranged mother back from a coma by getting into her mind by find and using a machine a that interfaces across multiple dimensions. Interface is directed by newcomer filmmaker Kemo Diatta, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Kemo Diatta and Rebecca Norris. Produced by Kemo Diatta, Makenna Perkal, Wenqing Chen, and Yu Zhang. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Diatta's Interface direct-to-VOD to watch starting on March 28th, 2023 coming up later this month. Who wants to watch?