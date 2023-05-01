Official Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'The Unseen' Starring RJ Mitte

"I have a story to tell." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Unseen, the latest from filmmaker Vincent Shade. It will be available to watch on VOD starting this June if anyone is interested. A law student finds himself in a twisted web of murder and deceit brought on by a dark force from his past. Directed by Vincent Shade, the film stars RJ Mitte, Christian Stolte, William Mark McCullough, Jennifer A. Goodman, Sue Cremin, Candice Rose, Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, and Rebekah Kennedy. Writer / producer Jennifer A. Goodman explains the idea behind this: "As a person on the autism spectrum who has struggled throughout my life, I am honored to be able to bring this film to a large audience, supporting people whose voices may go unheard through my work and to open up peoples’ perspectives to a whole universe of creativity." It looks like a good paranoia thriller, though not that scary.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vincent Shade's The Unseen, direct from YouTube:

In the horror film, a law student (RJ Mitte) finds himself losing his mind in a twisted web of murder and deceit brought on by a dark force from his past—an unstoppable supernatural fury hell-bent on achieving its horrific goal. The Unseen is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Vincent Shade, his second feature film after making Basamtit Reesha previously, as well as shorts and a few series; he was also an assistant director on many fiilms before this. Neurodiverse multihyphenate Jennifer A. Goodman wrote, starred in, and produced the film under her banner Lakefront Pictures, alongside co-founder Ryan Atkins who oversaw post-production. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut The Unseen in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Does this seem freaky?