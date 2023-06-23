Official Trailer for Supernatural Killer Pirate Horror Movie 'The Abode'

"Why are they trying to hurt us now?" Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Abode, made by a Miami-based filmmaker named Claudia La Bianca. This one is heading direct-to-VOD in July, if anyone wants to find out if there's anything worthwhile in this Native American horror thriller. In the 1800s, a handsome man named Talako is caught with the wife of a merciless pirate known as Redbeard, and Redbeard orders for him to be burned alive. Almost 300 years later, Talako's spirit remains, seeking revenge and looking for his long lost love. It's set both in the past and present and is being described as a "cross-generational supernatural killer pirate horror movie." Starring Ariadna Gonzalez Medina, Montana Cypress, Karmel Bortoleti, and Chris Darsow. This looks as cheap and as cheesy as it sounds, a bargain bin B-movie that can only be fully enjoyed if you really want to watch something bad.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Claudia La Bianca's The Abode, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

In the 1800s, a young, handsome native American named Talako (Montana Cypress) is caught with the wife of a merciless pirate known as Redbeard, who then orders for him to be burned alive at the stake. Witnessing Talako's execution, Redbeard's wife Lara hangs herself. Talako's spirit never ascends & haunts anyone who comes near the old house. Almost 300 years later, Lara and Talako meet face to face and learn that everything happens for a reason. The Abode is directed by Sicilian-American filmmaker Claudia La Bianca, director of the film The Journey of a Dragonfly previously, plus a few other shorts and the series "Hannah Help Me!" The screenplay is written by Andre Alves, with additional dialogue by Nick Smith. This initially premiered at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, but hasn't played anywhere else. Dark Star Pics will debut The Abode direct-to-VOD starting July 11th, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch?