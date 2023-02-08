Official Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'ReBroken' Featuring Tobin Bell

"There are rules, Will… You must listen with a clear and open mind." Gravitas Ventures has released the official trailer for a supernatural thriller titled ReBroken, an indie horror film from filmmaker Kenny Yates making his feature directorial debut. It'll be out to watch in March if anyone is curious to see where it goes. A devastated father receives vinyl recordings from a mysterious stranger that allow him to communicate with his recently deceased daughter. After the listens to the strange vinyl, he starts to notice messages and signs from his daughter, making him even more obsessed with trying to figure out how to bring her back. Tobin Bell co-stars with Scott Hamm Duenas playing Will, and an indie cast including Kipp Tribble, Alison Haislip, Nija Okoro, Kenny Yates, Richard Siegelman, Blake Koren, and Billy Walker. This definitely a has a direct-to-video quality, for better or worse, along with some low rent Insidious tricks.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kenny Yates' ReBroken, direct from YouTube:

Will (Scott Hamm) is a devastated father who spends his time between court-ordered grief counseling and drinking himself into oblivion. He repeats this cycle of despair daily, until he meets a mysterious stranger who gives him some old vinyl. After Will listens to the records, he suddenly starts receiving messages from his recently deceased daughter. As the communications from his daughter grow more and more frequent, Will becomes convinced that these recordings hold the answer to bring his daughter back from the dead. But just as he is closing in on the truth, he starts to suspect that his counseling group has ulterior motives. Will must race against time to find this stranger so he can get the last recording, or his chance to bring his daughter back might be gone forever. ReBroken is directed by actor / producer / filmmaker Kenny Yates, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is by Kipp Tribble, from a story by Scott Hamm. Gravitas releases ReBroken in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 7th, 2023 coming up.