Official Trailer for 'Telemarketers' Doc Series from Safdies & McBride

"Two renegade telemarketers set off on a 20-year gonzo quest to expose a billion-dollar scam." HBO has revealed an official trailer for fascinating documentary series titled Telemarketers, arriving for streaming in August. From Executive Producers Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill. How's that for support?! This 3-part HBO doc follows two unlikely heroes as they go from employees to whistleblowers on a 20-year mission to take down the telemarketing industry. When Sam took a job in New Jersey in the early 2000s as a 14-year-old high school drop-out, he believed he was raising money for police & firefighter charities. With his video camera, Sam documents the riotous office as he and a motley mix of ex-cons, drug dealers and others working the lines in an anarchic boiler room. With rowdy humor & dogged enthusiasm, Telemarketers follows Sam & Pat as they emerge from the bottom rung of the hourly workforce to become tenacious, self-appointed whistleblowers who make it all the way to the Senate, determined to expose an industry gone awry. This sounds damn good! Bring it on! Take down all of these greedy bastards.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO's doc series Telemarketers, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Telemarketers chronicles the darkly comedic, unexpected 20-year journey of two unlikely office buddies, who stumble upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call center – persuading people to give money to charities – and vow to expose the crooked American telemarketing industry from within. As amateur sleuths looking to shine a light on the billion-dollar scam, with raucous insider access, raw eyewitness footage, and a comedic cast of call center characters, the documentary is a madcap story of an unruly, low-wage environment and two long-time office buddies who find themselves hot on the trail of a sobering look at the dark side of American capitalism and misuse of consumer trust.

Telemarketers is a doc series from HBO. Featuring episodes directed by two acclaimed doc filmmakers Sam Lipman-Stern (director of Unwrap & Steal - A Real Life Art Heist, plus the "Live from the Streets" and "Forbes: Rap Mentors" series) & Adam Bhala Lough (director of the doc films The Motivation 1 + 2 + 3, Hot Sugar's Cold World, The New Radical, and Alt-Right: Age of Rage). It's produced by Claire Read. And executive produced by Dani Bernfeld, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Danny McBride, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Greg Stewart, Sam Lipman-Stern & Adam Bhala Lough. HBO will release the Telemarketers series streaming on Max starting August 13th, 2023 later this summer. Curious to watch this? Who's intrigued?