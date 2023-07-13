Official Trailer for Terrifying Frankenstein Re-Imagining 'Birth/Rebirth'

"This experiment is bigger than your daughter." IFC Films + Shudder have unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Birth/Rebirth, also written all lowercase as birth/rebirth. This premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight section. It also played at a bunch of other film festivals over the last few months, with a release set for August in theaters before it streams on Shudder in the fall. A morgue technician successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from other pregnant women. When the girl's mother, a nurse, discovers her baby alive, they enter into a deal that forces them both down a dark path of no return. This directorial debut from Laura Moss reimagines Mary Shelley's classic horror myth Frankenstein with such a contemporary understanding that it becomes something exciting, terrifying, and singularly new. Starring Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, A.J. Lister, & Breeda Wool. This looks extremely unsettling and creepy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Moss' Birth/Rebirth, direct from YouTube:

Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession — the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister). When one tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, and the two women's worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear… Birth/Rebirth is directed by newcomer filmmaker Laura Moss, making her first feature film after many other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien. Produced by Mali Elfman and David Grove Churchill Viste. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. IFC Films & Shudder will debut Moss' Birth/Rebirth in select US theaters on August 18th, 2023.