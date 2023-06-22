Official Trailer for 'The Beanie Bubble' Starring Zach Galifianakis as Ty

"Have you considered poisoning him?" "Countless times…" Apple has revealed the first look official trailer for a new movie called The Beanie Bubble, a fictional story about the crazy guy who created the world-famous Beanie Babies plush toy line and turned them into a hugely profitable worldwide you-gotta-have-them trend. They're making more and more movies like this nowadays because these guys are totally nuts and they don't deserve this money for tricking people into buying stuffed animals, and they got away with it anyway (and we all bought them, of course). But I'm not supposed to say this, right? "Capitalism, dial-up Internet, and bean-filled plush animals" in The Beanie Bubble. Zach Galifianakis stars as Ty Warner, with Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kurt Yaeger, plus Madison Johnson. This looks crazy good! Reminds me of I, Tonya or Bad Education, but uh for the Beanie Babies guy instead.

Here's the first official trailer for Gore & Kulash's The Beanie Bubble, direct from YouTube:

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner (Galifianakis) was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag. The Beanie Bubble is co-directed by American filmmakers Kristin Gore (screenwriter on "Futurama", War Story, Accidental Love) & Damian Kulash, Jr. (music videos for "OK Go") both making their feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Kristin Gore. Produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder. Apple will debut The Beanie Bubble streaming on Apple TV+ starting July 28th, 2023 this summer. Want to watch?