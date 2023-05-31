Official Trailer for 'The Last Rider' Doc About the 1989 Tour de France

"Everything that I dreamed of was taken away when I was shot." Roadside has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Last Rider, from acclaimed doc filmmaker Alex Holmes. This premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival last year, and is getting a proper release in theaters later in June. Timed with the start of this year's Tour de France, it's opening a few weeks before the race begins in July. The film tells a remarkable sports story. Greg LeMond, who in 1986 became the first non-European professional cyclist to win the Tour de France, recovered from a near-fatal shooting during an off-season hunting trip, to win the 1989 Tour de France in Paris on the Champs-Élysées in dramatic style, winning by only 8 seconds, the closest ever margin of victory. Directed by Alex Holmes and featuring exclusive interviews with LeMond and his wife Kathy as well as, never before seen footage, The Last Rider is an exhilarating portrait of one of the greatest athletes of our time. From the looks of it, we really should be idolizing LeMond and his passion.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Holmes' doc The Last Rider, direct from YouTube:

The heroic true story of American cyclist Greg LeMond, considered to be one of the greatest cyclists of all time, who defied the odds for one of the most triumphant comeback stories in sporting history. The first, and only, American to win the Tour de France, LeMond came back from the brink of death to beat his famed rivals in the historic and nail-biting race at the 1989 Tour de France. The Last Rider is directed by producer / filmmaker Alex Holmes, director of the doc films Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story and Maiden previously, plus lots of other doc projects. Produced by Sam Brayshaw, James Erskine, Victoria Gregory. The film initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival last year, and it recently played at CPH:DOX in Denmark as well as the Sonoma Film Festival. Roadside Attractions will debut The Last Rider doc in select US theaters starting on June 23rd, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?