Official Trailer for the Uplifting Dog Movie Called 'Gump' from Czechia

Get ready to meet Gump! 4Digital Media has revealed an official trailer for Gump, a Czech dog movie that originally opened in 2021 in Europe. It's now set for release on VOD in the US later this August. A feel-good story that highlights the need for friendship, family, and – of course – dogs in our lives. Even though this trailer is dubbed in English (ugh), it'll be released with subtitles and the original Czech voices - as it should be. It's a story told through the eyes of a stray dog called Gump. On a journey to find his way back home, Gump encounters many challenges, meets a few new people, and makes many canine friends along the way. A story about the devotion of a dog – who without hesitation will give his own life for the life of its beloved owner. Starring Karel Roden, Ivana Chýlková, Eva Holubová, Bolek Polívka, Jana Plodková, and Ivan Trojan. A note from PR: all of the dogs from the production, including the four dogs playing Gump at different ages, were rescued & now have loving homes. That's nice to hear! This film is mainly for dog lovers.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for F.A. Brabec's Gump, direct from YouTube:

A feel-good story that highlights the need for friendship, family, and – for many – dogs in our lives. Told through the eyes of a stray dog called "Gump". On a journey to find his way home to his owner, Gump encounters many challenges, meets new people, and makes a few canine friends along the way. A story about the devotion of a dog, who without hesitation will give his own life for the life of its beloved owner. Gump is directed by Czech cinematographer / filmmaker F.A. Brabec, director of many films including Wild Flowers, Krysar, Bolero, Máj, The Magical Duvet, Carmen, and others previously. The screenplay is written by Filip Rozek. This originally opened in Czech cinemas in April 2021. 4Digital Media will release Brabec's Gump direct-to-VOD in the US starting on August 22nd, 2023 coming soon. Want to watch this?