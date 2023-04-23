Official Trailer for Three Sisters Chinese RomCom 'Delicious Romance'

"You two spend all day together, do you fight?" Of course they do. CMC Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for a Chinese romantic comedy film titled Delicious Romance, which is actually a spin-off based on the Chinese TV series also called "Delicious Romance". It's opening in US theaters later this April after opening in China last week. "There is no limit while gossiping with our besties! Super real secrets between boys & girls are all packed into the film Delicious Romance." Liu Jing, Fang Xin and Xia Meng, three sisters, moved to Shanghai one after another to start a new life after experiencing life in Chengdu. The sisters' life, love, career and family are out of balance and thus the three of them are faced with with great life choices. They struggle, encourage, and gradually find their way again. Starring Li Chun, Baby Zhang, and Wang Ju, with Liu Dong Qin, Ren Bin, Zhang Fan, & Patrick Nattawat Finkler. This looks cute and funny, but I'm not sure how much appeal it has with American audiences. Nonetheless, it'll be out in theaters soon.

The film will follow the TV series (originally debuted in 2021), telling the story of three good besties, Liu Jing (Li Chun), Fang Xin (Zhang Hanyun), and Xia Meng (Naomi Wang). They experience hardships in business, challenges at work, and setbacks in their romantic relationships, but gradually find their true self with each other's support. The film demonstrates the romantic and bittersweet life of urban elites, as well as keep on its investigation towards female topics, following the recent trend of "She Era" Content. Delicious Romance is co-directed by the Chinese filmmakers Leste Chen (director of Love on Credit, 101 Proposals, Miss Granny, Battle of Memories, A Murderous Affair in Horizon Tower, Home Sweet Home, and the "Delicious Romance" TV series) & Chao-jen Hsu (director for the TV series "Thirty Something", "Family Time", "CSIC: I Hero", A Murderous Affair in Horizon Tower). The screenplay is written by Yang Shen and Yi Shuaijie. The film first opened earlier this month in China. CMC Pictures opens the Delicious Romance film in select US theaters starting April 28th, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested in watching?