Official Trailer for Trashy Crime Thriller 'MobKing' with Ciro Dapagio

"Do you really think he's going to keep looking for you after this?" Gravitas has revealed an official trailer for MobKing, a trashy crime thriller from Florida made by a Cuban-American filmmaker known as Jorge "Jokes" Yanes. You might be surprised to learn that the film is about a mob king. Ciro Dapagio plays Mike White, who returns from a lengthy prison sentence to a world changed drastically by tech, with a mindset of just trying to live a normal life running his club and taking care of his family. However, this dogmatically loyal crime family soldier quickly realizes that he's the target of the very organization he's remained blindly devoted to all of his life. Now, thrust into a kill or be killed situation, he faces a dilemma: get out and stay out or fight and reclaim what's rightfully his. The film's ensemble cast includes Robert LaSardo, Oksana Lada, Anthony Caliendo, Stelio Savante, Mike Villar, Elisabetta Fantone, Celine Alva, & James Russo as "The Don". This looks like a SNL parody comedy about mobsters. It's as forgettable as they come.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jokes Yanes' MobKing, direct from YouTube:

"Mobking: It's A Dirty Business." After returning home from a lengthy prison sentence, this loyal crime family confidant (Ciro Dapagio) quickly realizes that he and his family are the targets of the organization that he remained devoted to all of his life. In order to save his family, he must choose whether to run or fight back. Mobking is directed by Cuban-American filmmaker Jorge "Jokes" Yanes, a veteran producer and director of the film Bound previously, plus the doc RIDE: The Challenge to Conquer Cancer, and many other short films and TV projects. The screenplay is written by Jokes Yanes, J. Bishop, Ciro Dapagio, and Cristy Trabadass. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut Yanes' MobKing in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 26th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested?