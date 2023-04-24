TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Turkish Series 'The Tailor' Starring Çagatay Ulusoy

April 24, 2023
Source: YouTube

"Help me find her, Peyami." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Turkish series titled The Tailor, or just Terzi in Turkish, streaming on Netflix this May. Another localized offering from Netflix as part of their deal within many different countries right now. Terzi tells the story of Peyami, a young and famous tailor who inherited talent and a business from his grandfather. Peyami begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend's fiance – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives. Of course, as usual. Starring Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül, Olgun Şimşek, Ece Sükan, Zeynep Özyurt Tarhan, Murat Kilic, Celile Toyon, Vedat Erincin, and Lila Gürmen. Looks like an intensely melodramatic series, with perilous secrets sewn right into the tapestry of the story involving multiple generations, lovers, affairs, and more. Instead of watching this, I'd recommend watching Mark Rylance in The Outfit as a tailor.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Tailor, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"What if your past has been stitched to your future?" Terzi tells the story of Peyami, a young and famous tailor who inherited talent and successful business from his family. With the death of his grandfather, Peyami brings his biggest secret to the core of his life in Istanbul and now has to take care of him without a soul finding out the truth. Running away from her abusive relationship with Dimitri, Esvet mysteriously appears in Peyami and Mustafa's lives with her own secrets. The Tailor is a series directed by the Turkish filmmaker Cem Karci, of the series "Karadayi", "Black Pearl", "Gülperi", "Hercai", "The Red Room", and "Ömer" previously. Written by Rana Mamatlioglu and Bekir Baran Sitki. It's produced by Onur Güvenatam. Netflix will debut The Tailor series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting May 2nd, 2023 coming soon.

Official Trailer for Turkish Series 'The Tailor' Starring Çagatay Ulusoy

