Official Trailer for UK Psychological Thriller 'The Strays' from Netflix

"There are people out to hurt us!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a British psychological thriller titled The Strays, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Nathaniel Martello-White. He wrote and directed this film, which will be available for streaming this February on Netflix is anyone is curious. "A perfect life… a perfect lie… An upper-middle-class woman's perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town." A Black woman's meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to fall apart when two strangers show up in her quaint suburb and begin to mess with her mind. The film stars Ashley Madekwe, Justin Salinger, Michael Warburton, Caroline Martin, Bukky Bakray, Maria Almeida, and Samuel Paul Small. This looks like a made-for-TV suburbia thriller, lacking any style or any original ideas, borrowing so much from Jordan Peele's mind. Might grab the attention of a few viewers.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nathaniel Martello-White's The Strays, direct from YouTube:

Neve (Ashley Madekwe), who leads an idyllic life residing in the suburbs with her own loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her… The Strays is both written and directed by British actor / filmmaker Nathaniel Martello-White, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Valentina Brazzini, Tristan Goligher, and Rob Watson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Netflix will debut Martello-White's The Strays streaming on Netflix starting February 22nd, 2023 this fall. Anyone want to watch?