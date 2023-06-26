Official Trailer for Unsolved Airplane Crash Mystery Doc 'Murky Skies'

"At the moment I knew - there was something completely wrong." Dogwoof has unveiled a promo trailer for a chilling documentary film titled Murky Skies, yet another of these "true crime" docs that Netflix and audiences are into these days. This one is about a mysterious unsolved airplane crash from the 90s, one that many may have forgotten. The 1992 crash of an Israeli Boeing 747 into an apartment building in Amsterdam remains a three decades mystery, fueled by unexplained illnesses, lost evidence, mysterious cargo, and one missing black box. An international thriller that chronicles how narratives are conceived and uncovers the hidden threads between business, politics, the military and us: the people. Directed by Israeli doc filmmaker Noam Pinchas, Murky Skies will be released as a 3-part doc series - perfect for Netflix. It already opened in Israel and The Netherlands, though no other international release dates are set. This looks quite compelling, dipping into conspiracy theory territory bolstered by plenty of strange unexplainable evidence. I'm curious.

official trailer (+ poster) for Noam Pinchas' doc Murky Skies

In 1992 a Boeing 747 cargo flight from JFK to Tel Aviv, after a stop off in Amsterdam, crashed into an apartment block in the Bijlmer, an immigrant's neighborhood, shortly after take-off, claiming dozens of lives and injuring many others. The official story is that a technical failure occurred after take-off. But in the weeks that follow the crash, while the media and the public focus on the victims and the survivors, an unseen drama begins to take shape in the background. This was just the beginning. In the three decades the truth is yet to be properly unearthed from the mountains of lost evidence, covert operations, financial corruption and political whitewashing. The story continues with a present-day attempt to reinvestigate the story, with newly obtained materials from thawed archives, inside sources, and even unseen footage.

Murky Skies, also known as Shamayim Afelim in Hebrew, is directed by Israeli doc producer / filmmaker Noam Pinchas, director of the doc films Hummus Curry, I Saw Giraffes in India, The Optimist and the Buddhist, A Heartbeat Away, and The Wonderful Kingdom of Papa Alaev previously. It's also produced by Noam Pinchas, co-produced by Tina Leeb and Barbara Truyen. This first premiered in Israel in December last year, and it already showed in The Netherlands earlier this year. Dogwoof is currently handling sales of this Murky Skies doc series - no other release dates have been set. Stay tuned for updates. Who's intrigued?