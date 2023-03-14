Official Trailer for Very Cheesy Romance Movie 'Mr. Pawsitively Perfect'

"You think that you'll be happy with a dog taking up your whole life?" Of course! Dogs are the best! Reel One Ent. has revealed a trailer for a romantic comedy titled Mr. Pawsitively Perfect, another of these bad Hallmark TV love stories though it isn't made by Hallmark. An aspiring marketing designer's favorite foster dog is adopted by a famous but down on his luck furniture designer, whom she fears only wants the dog for his new image. I love dogs and I'm a sucker for dog movies, so even though this is TV trash, it's a nice break from all the bleak drama. Starring Christine L. Nguyen and Jamie Spilchuk, with Brendee Green, Raphael Grosz-Harvey, Betsy Soo, and Katerina Maria Vitkoff. It really doesn't look like either of them actually cares about that dog, but that's just how it is with these kind of schmaltzy TV movies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Graeme Campbell's Mr. Pawsitively Perfect, from YouTube:

An aspiring marketing designer's (Christine L. Nguyen) favorite foster dog – Patches – is adopted by a famous but down on his luck furniture designer / influencer named Jace James (Jamie Spilchuk), whom she fears only wants the dog for his new image, until they fall for each other. Mr. Pawsitively Perfect is directed by filmmaker Graeme Campbell, director of many low quality TV movies, including recently A Christmas Break, The Wedding Ring, The Clue to Love, Saying Yes to Christmas, A Recipe for Joy, Home for a Royal Heart, Love and the Radio Star, and even Mistletoe Match. The screenplay is written by Anne Hollister. Produced by Adam Gowland. Reel One Entertainment is releasing the TV movie - Campbell's Mr. Pawsitively Perfect will be available to watch soon this spring. Anyone interested in this…? Probably not?