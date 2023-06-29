Official Trailer for Violent Thriller 'The Passenger' Starring Kyle Gallner

"If I'm gonna help you, then I can't have you getting in my way. Because it forces me to hurt you. I need you to work with me, not against me." Paramount and MGM+ have revealed an official trailer for an action thriller horror crossover called The Passenger, the latest from the genre filmmaker Carter Smith (of The Ruins, Jamie Marks Is Dead, and Swallowed - also released earlier this year). Not to be confused with Jack Nicholson's 1975 film also called The Passenger. This is a Blumhouse production, produced by Jason Blum, that will be dropping on VOD directly in August. A man is forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past. He must find a way to survive when his co-worker snaps and goes on a violent killing spree, taking him along for the ride. This one stars Kyle Gallner, Johnny Berchtold, Liza Weil, with Merah Benoit and Morgana Shaw. An unsettling trailer that gets uncomfortable by the end, but that's the point of this film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Carter Smith's The Passenger, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Randy (Johnny Berchtold) is perfectly content fading into the background. But when his coworker Benson (Kyle Gallner) goes on a sudden and violent rampage leaving a trail of destruction in his wake, Randy is forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. The Passenger is directed by American indie filmmaker Carter Smith, director of the genre films The Ruins, Jamie Marks Is Dead, and this year's Swallowed previously, plus many other shorts and music videos. The screenplay is written by Jack Stanley. Produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Lauren Downey. Made by Blumhouse Television. Paramount / MGM+ will debut Carter Smith's The Passenger direct-to-VOD in the US initially starting on August 4th, 2023 this summer, then it will be streaming on MGM+ later this year. Who wants to watch?