Official Trailer for Wacky Doggie Comedy 'R.A.D.A.R.: The Bionic Dog'

"Yes, the dog can text." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for a movie called R.A.D.A.R.: The Bionic Dog, which, yes, is as bad as it sounds. This is something that would direct to the bargain bin at Walmart back in the 90s, but now it's getting a direct-to-VOD release which is almost the same. A boy and his dog with bionic powers save a small town from two bumbling crooks. The mad scientist who invented the treasure-hunting dog wants to steal him back — along with the town’s famous sapphire! Can Gabe and Kylie protect the dog, guard the jewel, and save the town? Because the script is cheesy trash, you already know the answer is - yes, of course they can! The fun-for-all-ages comedy stars Dean Cain, Ezra Lerario, and Paul Wilson. I am honestly more worried about the Belgian Malinois doggie in this, hopefully they treated him/her well and didn't abuse him on the set. This looks extremely bad, I'm only posting because I love doggos & dog movies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Vandiver's R.A.D.A.R.: The Bionic Dog, from YouTube:

In this hilarious family adventure, Gabe and Kylie hunt for lost pirate treasure, hoping to bring tourists to their sleepy Florida town — and save Gabe’s mom’s diner. When they find a precious sapphire, they’re helped by R.A.D.A.R., a clever dog who’s actually a robot! But the mad scientist who invented the treasure-hunting dog wants to steal him back—along with the town’s famous sapphire! Can Gabe and Kylie protect the dog, guard the jewel, and save the town? R.A.D.A.R.: The Bionic Dog, also known as just R.A.D.A.R., is directed by producer / filmmaker Scott Vandiver, his second movie after directing Team Work previously, plus a producer on many other projects. The screenplay is written by April Smallwood. Lionsgate will debut Vandiver's R.A.D.A.R.: The Bionic Dog direct-to-VOD starting on June 27th, 2023 this summer. Anyone?