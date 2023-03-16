Official Trailer for Wacky Prankster Duo Documentary 'Chop & Steele'

"We tried this experiment, it's not working." Drafthouse Films has revealed an official trailer for Chop & Steele, a comedy documentary from the filmmakers behind Winnebago Man. This premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, stopping by numerous other fests including Fantastic Fest and Calgary Underground Festival. Lifelong friends Joe Pickett & Nick Prueher, two indie comedians famous for pranking local news stations on live TV as the fake strongman duo "Chop & Steele," start booking their routine on unsuspecting morning news shows. When one of their pranks ends up going viral, they find themselves in federal court facing off against a vengeful media conglomerate. Joe and Nick are also the creators of the Found Footage Festival. Many other comedians are featured in the doc, including David Cross, Bobcat Goldthwait, Reggie Watts, and Howie Mandel. This looks wild!! I didn't even know about these guys or what happened to them in court, so I'm more than intrigued to find out, because all this is ridiculous (the media freak out, I mean).

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mader & Steinbauer's doc Chop & Steele, direct from YouTube:

From the award-winning filmmakers behind Winnebago Man, Chop & Steele is a feature length comedy documentary about childhood friends turned professional comedians, Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, who are also the founders of the Found Footage Festival. When Nick and Joe book their gag strongman routine on unsuspecting morning news shows, their pranks go viral and land them in federal court with a vengeful media conglomerate. The stress of the lawsuit and pressure to continue their pranks threatens their livelihood and tests their lifelong friendship. Chop & Steele is directed by filmmakers Berndt Mader (5 Time Champion, Booger Red) & Ben Steinbauer (Winnebago Man, Brute Force), also of many series and comedy projects previously. The screenplay is written by Alex MacKenzie. This initially premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at Fantastic Fest. Drafthouse Films will debut Chop & Steele at Drafthouse Cinemas (along with A Life on the Farm) starting in April in the US. Who's curious?