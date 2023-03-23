Official Trailer for 'War of the Worlds: The Attack' Movie from the UK

"We don't know what they want, we don't know what they're capable of." Vertical Ent. has revealed the first official trailer for the new British take on this classic sci-fi story - a film called War of the Worlds: The Attack. A modern update on the H.G. Wells classic alien invasion story, the film follows three young astronomers tracking a meteorite that crashes into earth who discover they are at the epicentre of a Martian invasion. A soldier helps the trio and they end up in London where they must find a way to save mankind. Starring Alhaji Fofana, Lara Lemon, Sam Gittins, Leo Staar. The director, a VFX supervisor directing his first film, explains: "The idea was to create a modernized version of War of the Worlds while honoring and trying to stay as close to the original story as possible. It has nostalgic elements for the grown-ups and, at the same time, fresh storylines making it relatable for the younger audiences." Unfortunatley this looks like made for TV junk - the alien attack ships are legit, everything else seems cheesy. Wish it looked better.

Here's the first official trailer for Junaid Syed's War of the Worlds: The Attack, direct from YouTube:

The new trailer has a plot that centers on three young astronomers who are tracking a meteorite that strikes the planet and soon find themselves at the center of a Martian invasion. The group is assisted by a soldier, and they arrive in London where they must discover a means to save humanity. The challenge for the human race now lies in fending off a foe that has been, for quite a while now, watching their rise and expansion and seeking the right time to strike. War of the Worlds: The Attack is directed by filmmaker / VFX artist Junaid Syed, making her feature directorail debut after a few shorts previously; he has also worked as a visual effects supervisor for many years. The screenplay is written by Tom Jolliffe and Junaid Syed, from a screen story by Syed. Adapted from the classic sci-fi book War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells. Produced by Jatinder Kumar Bhardwaj, Hayley Medwell, and Junaid Syed. Vertical Ent. will debut War of the Worlds: The Attack in select US theaters starting on April 21st, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested?