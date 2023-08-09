Official UK Trailer for 'Ballywalter' Film About Friendship & Connection

"I wouldn't be here with you…" Break Out Pictures & Elysian have revealed an official UK trailer for an indie drama titled Ballywalter, which is opening in the UK this September. It first premiered at last year's Belfast Film Festival, and it also played at the Cork Film Festival. Starring Seána Kerslake and comedian Patrick Kielty in his first dramatic role. A bitter sweet comedy-drama set in Ballywalter, Northern Ireland. Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah's Ballywalter film is a life affirming story about the unexpected connections that can change the course of our lives. Eileen is a caustic, unrepentant University drop-out whose dreams of a successful life in London have fallen by the wayside. Back at home with her mum, she makes ends meet by working as a driver. One day she picks up Shane, who has exiled himself in town following the break-up of his marriage. They make a connection and help each other figure out what's next in life. "I connected with the rhythms and the humour in a way that surprised me initially and that later on I completely fell into. It felt like a recognisable and familiar place to me." This seems quite moving and heartwarming. Have a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Prasanna Puwanarajah's Ballywalter, direct from YouTube:

Shane (Patrick Kielty) has exiled himself in Ballywalter following the break-up of his marriage, but now he's trying to get his life back on track by enrolling in a stand-up comedy course. When Shane calls a taxi to get him to his classes, Eileen (Seána Kerslake) answers and a surprising connection is made. As the two spend time together shuttling back and forth, a beautiful friendship develops, leading both to a moment of realisation. Shane reintegrates; Eileen makes peace with herself and who she really is. Finally, she can stop running and just drive. Ballywalter is directed by the British-Sri Lankan actor / filmmaker Prasanna Puwanarajah, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Stacey Gregg. It's produced by James Bierman and Nik Bower, and co-produced by Alan Maher and John Wallace. This initially premiered at the 2022 Belfast Film Festival last year. Break Out Pictures & Elysian Film Group releases Puwanarajah's Ballywalter in UK cinemas starting September 22nd, 2023 this fall.