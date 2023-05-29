Official UK Trailer for 'Mother and Son' Film About a Family in France

"You're in France now. We're here to help. We're family." Picturehouse in the UK has revealed the official trailer for a French indie drama titled Mother and Son in English, originally known as Un Petit Frère in French. This first premiered at last year's 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the competition (though it didn't win anything), and will open this summer in UK cinemas. Beautifully tender and deeply moving, Mother and Son is a vibrant portrait of a family told from multiple perspectives. Centred on a young mother and her two sons after their move from the Ivory Coast to France, the film is an impassioned tale of shifting tensions and identity from writer-director Léonor Serraille (also of Jeune Femme). It also played at the Vienna and Stockholm Fests, and at the American French Film Festival last fall. Starring Annabelle Lengronne as Rose, with Stéphane Bak, Kenzo Sambin, Sidy Fofana, Ahmed Sylla, and Milan Doucansi. It looks like a loving, authentic story of the experience of moving to France and growing up as immigrants in Paris.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ French poster) for Léonor Serraille's Mother and Son, from YouTube:

In the late 1980s, Rose moves to the Paris suburbs with her two young sons, Ernest and Jean. Spanning 20 years from their arrival in France to the present day, the film is the moving chronicle of the construction and deconstruction of a family. Mother and Son, originally known as Un Petit Frère (translating to A Little Brother) in French, is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Léonor Serraille, her second feature film after directing Montparnasse Bienvenüe (Jeune Femme) previously, plus one other short. Produced by Sandra da Fonseca. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, playing in the Main Competition. Picturehouse will debut Serraille's Mother and Son in UK cinemas starting on June 30th, 2023. No final US release date has been set - stay tuned for news. Interested in watching?