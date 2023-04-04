Official UK Trailer for 'The Eight Mountains' Film with Luca Marinelli

"This place is wonderful. I never want to leave." Picturehouses in the UK has revealed their official trailer for the lovely film The Eight Mountains, the latest from filmmakers Felix van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch. It's set to hit theaters in the US at the end of April, then open in UK cinemas in May - and this one is a must watch on the big screen. Some of the most spectacular mountain cinematography I've ever seen. It initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year playing in the Main Competition. The Eight Mountains is the story of a friendship. Pietro is a boy from the city, Bruno is the last child of a forgotten mountain village. Over the years Bruno remains faithful to his mountain, while Pietro is the one who comes and goes. Their encounters introduce them to love and loss, reminding them of their origins, letting their destinies unfold, as Pietro and Bruno discover what it means to be true friends for life. Starring Luca Marinelli as Pietro and Alessandro Borghi as Bruno. This was one of my Top 10 films of 2022, I love it sooo much. And luckily I'm quoted in this trailer! With a really nice sentence from my Cannes review.

Full UK trailer (+ poster) for Vandermeersch & van Groeningen's's The Eight Mountains, from YouTube:

In a secluded village in the Italian Alps, an unlikely brotherhood forms between two young boys: Pietro, a boy who's from the city, and Bruno, who has only ever known life in the mountains. Over the years Bruno remains faithful to his home while Pietro aspires to greater heights, but as decades pass and lives unfold, their paths ultimately lead them back to where they first met – and back to each other. Set against a truly magnificent Italian landscape, The Eight Mountains is a profoundly moving portrait of a beautiful lifelong friendship. The Eight Mountains is both co-written & co-directed by the Belgian filmmakers Felix van Groeningen (director of the films Steve + Sky, With Friends Like These, The Misfortunates, The Broken Circle Breakdown, Belgica, and Beautiful Boy) and Charlotte Vandermeersch, making their first feature together. Adapted from the novel by Paolo Cognetti. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year (read our review). Picturehouse will debut the film in UK cinemas starting May 12th, 2023. The Eight Mountains will release in select US theaters on April 28th, 2023 this spring. Who wants to watch?