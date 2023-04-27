Official US Trailer for Charlotte Le Bon's Film 'Falcon Lake' in Quebec

"Some ghosts don't realize they're dead." First love will haunt you. Yellow Veil Pics has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious little indie film titled Falcon Lake, directed by the Quebecois actress Charlotte Le Bon making her feature directorial debut. A shy teenager on a summer vacation experiences the joy and pain of young adulthood when he forges an unlikely bond with an older girl. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section last year, and is arriving to watch in the US in June this summer. Bastien and Chloé spend their summer vacation with their families at a lake cabin in Quebec, haunted by a ghost legend. Ready to overcome his worst fears to earn a place in Chloé's heart, the holiday becomes a pivotal moment for him. Falcon Lake stars Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri, Arthur Igual, and Karine Gonthier-Hyndman. This is quite an alluring trailer, so many clean shots in here setting up all the mystery and intrigue of the story. Are ghosts really real? Have to watch and find out…

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Charlotte Le Bon's Falcon Lake, direct from YouTube:

Bastien and Chloé spend their summer vacation with their families at a lake cabin in Quebec, haunted by a ghost legend. Despite the age gap between them, the two teenagers form a singular bond. Ready to overcome his worst fears to earn a place in Chloé's heart, the holiday becomes a turbulent pivotal moment for the young boy. Falcon Lake is directed by the French-Canadian actress / filmmaker Charlotte Le Bon, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is also written by Charlotte Le Bon, in collaboration with François Choquet. Produced by David Gauquié Julien Deris, Sylvain Corbeil Nancy Grant, Jalil Lespert, Dany Boon, and Jean-Luc Ormières. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, playing in the Director's Fortnight sidebar. Yellow Veil open Le Bon's Falcon Lake in select US theaters on June 2nd, 2023, then on VOD / digital starting June 13th. Who's curious?