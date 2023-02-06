Official US Trailer for Comedy 'The Worst Ones' from Northern France

"You can be angry, but you should learn to control it." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for a French indie comedy titled The Worst Ones, a meta story about kids from Northern France being put into a feature film. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Un Certain Regard section, and it also played at the Toronto, Hamburg, London, and Newport Beach Film Festivals last fall. Quite a few positive reviews out so far. A group of teenagers from the same neighborhood are selected to act in a feature film during the summer. A film shoot will take place at the cité Picasso, in the suburbs of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, in the north of France. During the casting, four teenagers, Lily, Ryan, Maylis and Jessy, are chosen to star. Everyone in the neighborhood is surprised: why only take the "worst ones"? This looks much better than it sounds written about here, a sympathetic story about how filmmaking really affects these young people. It's described in one review as "a remarkable achievement of filmmaking and human compassion." Take a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret's The Worst Ones, from YouTube:

Set in the suburbs of Boulogne-Sur-Mer in northern France, The Worst Ones captures a film within a film as it follows the production of a feature whose director turns to the local Cité Picasso housing project for casting. Eager to capture performances of gritty authenticity, the director selects four working class teens to act in the film to the surprise and consternation of the local community, who question the director’s choice of “the worst ones.” As the director and crew audition, rehearse, film, and interact with their hand-picked cast, jealousies are stoked, lines are crossed, and ethical questions arise, with thought-provoking and at times darkly funny results. Winner of the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, The Worst Ones announces directors Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret as exciting new voices in French cinema. The Worst Ones, also known as Les Pires in French, is co-directed by two French filmmakers Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret, both making their feature debut after the series "Would You Rather" and "Hobbies" previously. From a screenplay by Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret, Elénore Gurrey, in collaboration with Catherine Paillé. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year. Kino Lorber will debut The Worst Ones in select US theaters on March 24th, 2023. For info visit the film's site.