Official US Trailer for Cristian Mungiu's Latest 'R.M.N.' from Romania

"To survive, you need to know one more thing: how to fight." IFC Films has revealed an official US trailer for the acclaimed indie drama titled R.M.N., the latest work from acclaimed, award-winning Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu. This premiered in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, and we posted a trailer back then when it initially debuted. One of my least favorite of the fest. An analysis of the driving forces of human behavior when confronted with the unknown, of the way we perceive the other and how we relate to an unsettling future. The director explained the title last year: "RMN in English is NMR: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance – basically a brain investigation. Given how the world looks today, I feel we need one." The film stars Marin Grigore, Judith State, and Macrina Bârlădeanu. Described as a "gripping portrait of ethnic and economic resentments tearing at the fabric of a small mountain town." Definitely not for everyone, but fans of Romanian cinema should not miss this when it plays in the US soon.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Cristian Mungiu's R.M.N., direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first festival trailer for Mungiu's R.M.N. right here, for the original first look.

Days before Christmas, having quit a job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid the boy of the unresolved fears that have taken hold of him. He’s preoccupied with his old father, Otto and also eager to see his ex-lover, Csilla. When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed, underlying fears grip the adults, and frustrations, conflicts and passions erupt through the thin veneer of apparent understanding and calm. R.M.N. is both written and directed by the acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, director of the films Occident, 4 Months 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Tales from the Golden Age, Beyond the Hills, and Graduation previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Fstival last year playing in the Main Competition. IFC Films opens Mungiu's R.M.N. in select US theaters starting on April 28th, 2023.