Official US Trailer for Funkadelic Friendship Film 'Amanda' from Italy

"It just so happens that I'm looking for a best friend." Oscilloscope Labs in the US has revealed an official US trailer for an indie film from Italy titled Amanda, a wacky drama about a young woman who prefers to stay by herself at home. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Toronto and Tromsø Film Festivals. It will be opening in July in a few art house theaters if anyone is curious about it. Amanda, age 24, lives mostly isolated and has never had any friends, even if it's the thing she wants the most. Amanda chooses her new mission to accomplish now - to convince her childhood friend to believe that they are still best friends. A playful, provocative feature debut from writer / director Carolina Cavalli. Benedetta Porcaroli stars as the titular Amanda, with a small Italian cast including Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Margherita Missoni, Michele Bravi, and Monica Nappo. This definitely looks kooky and clever, offering up some fresh commentary on Italian society. It's definitely worth a quick look at least.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Carolina Cavalli's Amanda, direct from Oscope's YouTube:

Born into an upper-class family with a doting mother who foots the bill for her indolent lifestyle, 24-year-old combative Amanda (emerging talent Benedetta Porcaroli) searches for boyfriends but only finds misfits who are repelled by her intensity. She longs for connection but has never had a friend of her own… until she discovers a long lost childhood bond, spurring a mission to convince another recluse that they are still best friends.Amanda is written and directed by talented Italian writer / filmmaker Carolina Cavalli, making her feature directorial debut after mainly writing work previously. It's produced by Antonio Celsi, Lorenzo Gangarossa, Mario Gianani, Annamaria Morelli, Malcolm Pagani, and Moreno Zani. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, and it already opened in Italy last fall. Oscilloscope will debut Cavalli's Amanda in select US theaters (NY & LA) on July 7th, 2023. Head to their official site.