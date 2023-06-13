Official US Trailer for Gory, Cosmic Horror 'The Breach' from Canada

"They are opening the gates to hell here!" Trinity Creative Partnership and Raven Banner have revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror creation called The Breach, adapted from the novel by Nick Cutter. This premiered at Fantasia, FrightFest, Night Visions, and the Monsters of Film Horror Film Festivals last year - with a VOD release coming up soon this summer. Counting down his last days as Chief of Police in the tiny town of Lone Crow, John Hawkins must investigate one last case when a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of the Porcupine River. Described as "gory, cosmic horror" it's made by the founder of Rue Morgue Magazine, Rodrigo Gudiño, directing his second feature. Featuring music by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash (who's also an executive producer), the film stars Allan Hawco, Emily Alatalo, Natalie Brown, Mary Antonini, Wesley French, Adam Kenneth Wilson, with a special cameo from Alex Lifeson, the lead guitarist of Rush. This kind of seems like a freaky blend of The Fly and Hellraiser.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Rodrigo Gudiño's The Breach, direct from YouTube:

The Breach tells the story of John Hawkins (Allan Hawco), counting down his last days as Chief of Police in the tiny town of Lone Crow nestled deep in the desolate woods of Northern Ontario. When a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of the Porcupine River, he is pulled into a horrific supernatural mystery that defies comprehension. The Breach is directed by Canadian horror fan / genre filmmaker Rodrigo Gudiño, founder of the Canadian horror magazine Rue Morgue, and director of the film The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh previously, plus a few other short film projects. The screenplay is written by Ian Weir, based on the book by Nick Cutter. Produced by Pasha Patriki; made in Canada. This initially premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival last year. Trinity + Raven Banner will debut Gudiño's The Breach direct-to-VOD in the US starting July 11th, 2023 this summer. Who's curious?