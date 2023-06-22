Official US Trailer for 'Millie Lies Low' Kiwi Coming-of-Age Comedy

"I just got dumped by my future." Film Movement has revealed an official US trailer for a Kiwi coming-of-age comedy called Millie Lies Low, marking the feature directorial debut of a filmmaker named Michelle Savill. This initially premiered at the 2021 New Zealand Film Festival, before also screening at many other fests in 2022: Berlinale, SXSW, Melbourne, Edinburgh, Philadelphia. Set to open in US art house theaters this June. Anxiety-ridden Millie is on her way from Wellington to New York for an internship at a prestigious architecture firm when a moment of panic causes her to miss her flight - so she pretends to be there anyway while camping out in New Zealand. It's been compared to Fleabag + Eighth Grade, which should be enough to get your attention. Starring Ana Scotney as Millie, Rachel House, Chris Alosio, Jillian Nguyen, & Sam Cotton. This also reminds me of the dark comedy Not Okay with all the social media fakery going on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michelle Savill's Millies Lies Low, from FM's YouTube:

Michelle Savill's Berlinale and SXSW selection, Millies Lies Low, following an architecture student from New Zealand whose impulsive decision to deboard a plane to New York leads her on a peculiar new path, straddles the line "between the chaotic self-destruction of Fleabag & the anxious missteps of Eighth Grade" while making your "skin-crawl in new ways." Millies Lies Low is directed by the New Zealander filmmaker Michelle Savill, making her feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Eli Kent and Michelle Savill. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin & SXSW Film Festivals a few years ago. It already opened in Australian cinemas last year. Film Movement will debut Savill's Millies Lies Low in select US theaters starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested?