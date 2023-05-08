Official US Trailer for 'Scarlet' - A Lyrical Romantic Fable from France

"No one believes in magic anymore. No one sings anymore, except you." Ah yes, the romance of old… Kino Lorber has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie romantic fable titled Scarlet, opening in the US this June after first premiering last year. The film (shot on 35mm film in the 1.5:1 aspect ratio) is an enchanting period fable set in France and directed by Italian filmmaker Pietro Marcello, whose prize-winning Martin Eden was a festival hit in 2020. With a talented cast that includes Raphaël Thiéry, Louis Garrel, and newcomer Juliette Jouan, Scarlet will play in US art house theaters (starting in New York City) this June before expanding wide. Based on a novel by Russian author Alexander Grin, it tells of the emancipation of a woman over twenty years, between 1919 and 1939, a time of great inventions and great dreams between the wars. A story "filled with lyrical beauty, acts of barbarism, moments of magic and unexpected hope." Critics flipped for this film last year, and it certainly looks gorgeous, but will it find a wider audeince? Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Pietro Marcello's Scarlet, direct from YouTube:

Director Pietro Marcello, one of contemporary cinema's most versatile talents, follows up his dramatic breakthrough Martin Eden with this enchanting period fable. Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiery) returns home from the frontlines to find himself a widower, and father to an infant daughter. Raised by her father in rural Normandy, the child Juliette (Juliette Jouan) grows into a lonely young woman who dreams of greater possibilities. She seeks refuge in the nearby woods, where she meets a witch who promises scarlet sails will one day take her away from her village. Reckoning with her future and swept away by a rakish young pilot (Louis Garrel) who literally falls from the sky, Juliette never stops believing in the witch’s prophecy. Tracing Juliette's life journey throughout the 20 years of great invention between the World Wars, Scarlet delicately weaves together music and fantasy, history and folklore, realist drama and ethereal romance, to craft a timeless story of a young woman’s emancipation.

Scarlet, originally known as L'envol (Take-Off) in French, is directed by Italian writer / filmmaker Pietro Marcello, director of the films Lost & Beautiful and Martin Eden, plus the docs For Lucio and Futura, and many other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Pietro Marcello and Maurizio Braucci and Maud Ameline. In collaboration with Geneviève Brisac. Adapted from the novel "Crimson Sails" (or "Scarlet Sails") written by Alexander Grin. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and it also played at NYFF last fall. Kino Lorber will debut Marcello's Scarlet in select US theaters (NY only) starting on June 9th, 2023 this summer. For more info, visit the official site.